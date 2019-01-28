Drew Brees Breaks Silence On NFC Game 'I Refuse to Let This Hold Us Down'

Drew Brees Breaks Silence On NFC Championship, 'I Refuse to Let This Hold Us Down'

Breaking News

Drew Brees admits he's frustrated and disappointed after the Saints got screwed in the NFC Championship game -- but has a message for New Orleans, "I refuse to let this hold us down."

The future Hall of Fame QB just issued a giant statement to Who Dat Nation saying he's spent the last week "navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game."

Brees notes -- "Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short."

"The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own."

Brees never mentions a specific play from the game but offers this advice to Saints fans on dealing with the "frustration we feel now."

"Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future."

"There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge."

"So keep your chin up, hold your head high, puff your chest out because WE are the Who Dat Nation and WE will always persevere."