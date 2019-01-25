Louisiana Senator Rips NFL On Senate Floor Over NFC Title Game, 'Travesty, Outrage'

NFC Title Game NFL Called Out on Senate Floor ... 'Travesty, Outrage'

Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy is still so pissed off about the blown non-penalty in the NFC Championship game ... he just went on the floor of the Senate to call out the NFL.

"The State of Louisiana is outraged because of what happened in the Superdome last Sunday," Cassidy said during his 5-minute presentation.

"To the folks back home, it is something which continues to disturb them."

Cassidy, of course, is referring to blatant pass interference -- and helmet-to-helmet contact -- that went uncalled in the final 2 minutes of the game ... allowing the L.A. Rams a chance to come back and beat the Saints.

Cassidy described the play as, "The most blatant and consequential blown call in NFL history."

In fact, Cassidy says it's not just Saints fans who are pissed -- superstars like LeBron James, JJ Watt and Dez Bryant tweeted about the "travesty."

Cassidy suggested that the refs may have had a secret pro-Rams agenda and he's calling for the NFL to launch a full investigation.

He ended his rant by essentially calling for NFL officials to face the Senate to answer questions about the game and the way the NFL runs its business ... claiming the league has a real impact on American culture.