Fetty Wap's 1-Year-Old Daughter Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery

Scary weekend for Fetty Wap and one of his baby mamas -- their 1-year-old daughter had to have emergency brain surgery ... TMZ has learned.

We're told Fetty and Alexis Skyy's daughter, Alaiya, needed the procedure to repair a malfunctioning implant in her brain that helps drain blood and fluids. Alaiya was born 3 months premature -- weighing just one pound -- and suffers from hydrocephalus, a condition that causes bleeding and fluid in the brain.

Sources connected to Alexis tell us she noticed something wrong on a flight from Atlanta to NY because Alaiya was excessively vomiting. We're told they bolted to the hospital where doctors began operating.

The surgery went well and Alaiya is now recovering. We're told Fetty and Alexis are by her side.