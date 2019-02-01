Anthony Davis On Trade Demand ... 'I Gave All I Could To This City'

Anthony Davis on Trade Demand, 'I Gave All I Could To This City'

NBA superstar Anthony Davis says he never wanted his trade demand to go public ... but now that it's become the talk of the entire league, he's explaining why he wants outta NOLA.

AD's agent, Rich Paul, made the trade request public earlier this week -- which ultimately cost Davis $50k -- but, now we're finally hearing straight from the 25-year-old why he's ready to move on.

"I feel like it's my time," Davis told reporters on Friday. "I gave this city, organization, fans, everything I feel like I could."

Davis also refutes any reports claiming he requested to be moved to L.A. or New York.

"We never gave the Pelicans a destination."

As for whether we'll ever see Davis suit up for the Pels again ... AD says he'd like to play when he returns from his finger injury ... but the team might have other plans.