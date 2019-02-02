Bruce Arians To DeSean Jackson 'Come Back, Brother!'

EXCLUSIVE

DeSean Jackson's new head coach REALLY doesn't want him to leave Tampa ... 'cause Bruce Arians tells TMZ Sports he desperately wants to keep the WR on the Bucs!!!

"Hey! Just come back, brother! I love ya. I know how good you are. I've been playing against you forever!"

Of course, it's unclear if D-Jax himself wants to stay ... the wideout was disgruntled with his role on the team for nearly all of 2018 -- and reportedly even requested a trade.

In fact, when we got him out at LAX last month ... he told us straight-up he's still unsure if he'll suit up for Arians and the Bucs next season.

But, Bruce tells us he's going to do his best to convince the 3-time Pro Bowler to stick with Tampa ... saying they've got a face-to-face meeting set up for next week.

"He's under contract. I love him. We'll just see how this thing goes."