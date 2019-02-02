DeSean Jackson Hated His Time W/ Chip Kelly ... 'Sh*t, It Wasn't Good'

DeSean Jackson Hated His Time With Chip Kelly, 'Sh*t, It Wasn't Good'

EXCLUSIVE

DeSean Jackson hated his one season with Chip Kelly SO much ... the dude says he's trying to forget it even happened -- telling TMZ Sports, "Sh*t, it wasn't good."

Of course, Chip's disastrous run as the Eagles coach is back in the news this week after Michael Vick said he legit CRIED over the way Kelly handled Philly's QB competition in 2013.

Michael Vick remembers crying because he was so frustrated with Chip Kelly during the Eagles QB battle (via @SimmsAndLefkoe) pic.twitter.com/197uZ7AbSk — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) January 30, 2019

When we got D-Jax out at the EA Sports Madden Bowl event in Atlanta on Thursday night ... he backed up his former teammate -- saying playing for Chip sucked.

"He broke up a team that we felt could've done something special for a long time. So, I don't respect him."

In fact ... the 3-time Pro Bowl receiver tells us he's trying to block out that whole part of his NFL career -- saying it pisses him off remembering it.

"I really just try not to say too much about him, because that's a part of my life where it's kind of just some bull stuff that happened through that period."

FYI ... Jackson DID have the best year of his career under Chip in 2013 -- posting 1,332 receiving yards and 9 TDs.

Sooo ... least enjoyable Pro Bowl season ever???