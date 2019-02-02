President Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus in Florida

President Trump was in good company on the links Saturday morning ... escaping the D.C. cold at his private Florida golf course with the 2 best golfers on the planet -- Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
POTUS tweeted a pic of the trio at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter ... saying it was a "great morning" with the 2 golf legends.
Trump and Woods are no strangers on the golf course ... they also played together in Jupiter with Dustin Johnson in November 2017.
Trump has golfed with a bunch of celebrities in the past ... but considering the Golden Bear and Tiger combine for 32 major championships ... it doesn't get much better than this.