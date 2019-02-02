President Trump Golfs With Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus in Florida

President Trump Golfs With a Tiger and a Bear ... at Private Florida Course

President Trump was in good company on the links Saturday morning ... escaping the D.C. cold at his private Florida golf course with the 2 best golfers on the planet -- Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

POTUS tweeted a pic of the trio at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter ... saying it was a "great morning" with the 2 golf legends.

Trump and Woods are no strangers on the golf course ... they also played together in Jupiter with Dustin Johnson in November 2017.

Trump has golfed with a bunch of celebrities in the past ... but considering the Golden Bear and Tiger combine for 32 major championships ... it doesn't get much better than this.