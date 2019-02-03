Robert Nkemdiche Fired Up Over Kliff Kingsbury Hire, 'I F*cking Love Him'

Robert Nkemdiche Fired Up Over Kingsbury Hire ... 'I F*cking Love Him'

EXCLUSIVE

Is Kliff Kingsbury the secret to finally getting Robert Nkemdiche to realize his massive potential??

Nkemdiche certainly thinks so ... 'cause the Cardinals' 2016 1st-round pick is absolutely JACKED UP over Arizona's new head coach.

"I f*cking love him," the Cards' D-lineman tells TMZ Sports at Jay Glazer's Merging Vets & Players Super Bowl Party Wednesday night.

"I think we're going to do some great things with him. I can't wait until we start with him. And, I don't care, the Cardinals are coming with some f*cking attitude and fury! And, we're going to come, BANG!"

Neither Bruce Arians nor Steve Wilks could get Nkemdiche to play up to the level that made him one of the top prospects in the country a few years ago ... but seems Robert believes Kliff will.

In fact ... Robert's so confident Kingsbury will pull it out of him and the rest of the team -- he's GUARANTEEING the playoffs for the Cards next season!!!

"We're going to be there. So, just watch out for us. Watch out."

There's more ... Nkemdiche also tells us why the Rams being in the Cardinals' division doesn't matter -- and gives us his take on why Larry Fitzgerald is the G.O.A.T.