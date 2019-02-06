Joshua Trump Lulled to Sleep by President Trump's SOTU Address

State of the Union Address A Real Snoozefest ... For Joshua Trump

One of the 13 people to receive a special invite to the 2019 State of the Union Address by Donald and Melania Trump took advantage of it in the best way ... by catching up on ZZZs.

Joshua Trump -- the 11-year-old boy who was reportedly bullied by his classmates for his last name -- seemed to fall asleep during the President's speech while he was reiterating his desire for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and called illegal immigration "an urgent national crisis."

It's unclear how long Joshua dozed off, but the shots of him snoozing were enough to make Trump opponents hail the kid as a hero.

The Delaware sixth-grader was invited to the SOTU by the First Lady after his mom told reporters his classmates cursed at him and called him an “idiot” and “stupid” for sharing the President’s last name. The bullying prompted his family to pull him from school and begin homeschooling.

As you know, Melania's been an advocate for anti-bullying as part of her "Be Best" campaign.

Joshua was seated next to child cancer survivor Grace Eline at the address.