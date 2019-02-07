TMZ

Cam Newton Hits NY Fashion Show ... With Odell Beckham!!

2/7/2019 11:38 AM PST

Cam Newton Hits NY Fashion Show With Odell Beckham

Breaking News

Cam Newton and Odell Beckham teamed up Wednesday night ... for fashion!!

The superstar quarterback and the All-Pro receiver hit Harlem's Fashion Row Special Event during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday ... and yeah, they looked as swaggy as ever.

Cam donned a tan trench coat, a black hat, sunglasses and a bandana ... while Odell killed it in what appears to be a fit inspired by Dwayne Johnson's infamous fanny pack pic (sans fanny pack).

We know what you're thinking ... but this ain't a preview of a possible NFL trade -- both guys are locked into long-term deals with the Panthers and Giants.

So, enjoy the two greats in the same room together while you can!!

BTW ... ex-NFL star Victor Cruz was also there -- and they ALL certainly held their own among NY's finest fashionistas!!!

