Donald Trump's Doctor Says Good Health Expected for Presidency and Beyond

Donald Trump is going to be in good health for the duration of his Presidency ... this according to his doctor.

Trump's doc, Sean P. Conley, just released the results of the First Patient's physical in broad strokes, and they're one for the history books. Dr. Conley says Trump "is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond."

So many questions. First, is the doctor predicting good health 2 years or 6 years into the future? Second, what if Trump keeps eating junk food and doesn't exercise? After all, good health today doesn't ensure good health a year from now.

Third, how far is "beyond?"

You may recall ... after last year's physical, Trump's then-physician Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson said the Prez was in excellent health and "might live to be 200 years old" if he improved on diet and exercise.

This whole diet and exercise thing must be highly overrated, right?