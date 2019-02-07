James Harrison Clowns Trump Gonna Feed the Patriots Hamburgers?!

Wanna see a very scary NFL star mocking President Trump? Well, here ya go ...

James Harrison -- the monster pass rusher who played with the Patriots last year -- says the thought of his former team visiting the White House is hilarious ... and he's pointing to that burger debacle with Clemson.

Remember, when Clemson won the National Championship in January, Trump treated the players to cold hamburgers and pizza from his favorite fast food joints ... including McDonald's, Burger King and Domino's.

So, we asked Harrison if he had any inside info on if the Patriots would be visiting Trump to celebrate the Super Bowl ... and out came the jokes!!!

"They got some Carl's Jr. waiting on them I think," Harrison goofed.

"I don't know what [Trump's] gonna do for them. He did McDonald's for them other boys or something right? Or Burger King?!"

"They might get some Burger King, they can have it their way then!"

Harrison says he doesn't really think the White House visit is a big deal -- he had 2 opportunities to go during his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and passed both times.

"Once when Obama was in (2009). Once when Bush was in (2006). I just didn't feel the need to go."

"It wasn't gonna make or break my day if I went to the White House. It was another house."

We also talked to Harrison about his big debut in "S.W.A.T." airing Thursday night ... and he talks about starring alongside Shemar Moore and what's coming up next!!!