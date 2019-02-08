Patrick Whitesell, Husband of Jeff Bezos GF, Out on Date with Model

More Jeff Bezos related news ... his girlfriend's estranged husband seems to be moving on with a hot young model.
Patrick Whitesell, the husband of Lauren Sanchez and co-CEO of William Morris Endeavor talent agency, hit up The Nice Guy nightclub in WeHo Thursday night, along with Keir Alexa.
Whitesell, a former close friend of Bezos -- who introduced the Amazon honcho to Lauren -- was mum on Bezos' attack on the National Enquirer, claiming the outlet was trying to blackmail him.
Whitesell, who reps Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, John Krasinski and many others, had security who made sure he and the woman could separately beeline it to their waiting ride.
As for Sanchez and Bezos, they've been laying low -- we haven't seen them together for a month.