Jeff Bezos Calls Out National Enquirer for Attempted Extortion Over Risque Pics

Jeff Bezos Nat'l Enquirer Tried to Extort Me Over Risque Photos And, Here's My Proof ...

Jeff Bezos ﻿is sick of playing games with the National Enquirer -- he's released a series of letters it sent him, threatening to blackmail him over photos he and his lover sent each other.

The Amazon honcho says the Enquirer's parent company American Media Inc. (AMI) is threatening to publish photos he exchanged with Lauren Sanchez if he doesn't shut down investigations into AMI's ties to President Trump and the Saudi government.

Remember, Bezos owns the Washington Post, which has been all over the Trump administration's Saudi ties since its journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was murdered last year.

Bezos says he also hired a private investigator to find out how the Enquirer obtained his text messages to Sanchez ... which it published last month. He's now gone fully on the offensive by releasing AMI's letters, threatening to release new explicit photos of Bezos and Sanchez, if he and WaPo don't back off.

As you can see in the emails, the Enquirer claims to have sexually explicit images sent between Jeff and Lauren ... including his naked bathroom selfie, several shirtless snaps of Jeff and sexually suggestive images of Lauren.

Bezos makes no bones about it ... calling it blackmail, but adding AMI miscalculated his reaction. He says he'd rather risk the public embarrassment than give in to the extortion attempt.

We reached out to AMI for comment ... no word back yet.

As we reported, the world's richest man is divorcing his wife, Mackenzie Bezos -- which he announced in January, the day before the Enquirer published its story about his affair with Sanchez.