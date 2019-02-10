Cardi B and Offset Publicly Reunite at 2019 Grammys

Cardi B & Offset Publicly Reunite at 2019 Grammys ... w/ Thierry Mugler Tribute

Cardi B and Offset are officially a red carpet couple again -- 'cause they just publicly reunited for the first time since their split last year.

The rappers showed up Sunday at Staples Center dressed to the nines -- especially Cardi, who was clearly paying tribute to designer Thierry Mugler's Fall 1995 collection. She wore a pink dress that looked more like a flower blooming with Cardi in the middle.

And just to make sure we knew they were definitely back together, Cardi and Offset did this. Nothin' says we're a couple again like some good old-fashioned tongue.

Cardi and Offset were seen hanging out together at a club in Atlanta last weekend after apparently patching things up over the holidays, following a rocky 2018.

Looks like they're a lot closer to being all the way back now. Good for them.