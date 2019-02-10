2019 Grammys $pending Extra for Security ... Metal Detectors Required

Grammys Spending Extra to Beef Up Security, Metal Detectors Required

Honchos in charge of the Grammys this year aren't taking any chances, dropping extra cash to beef up security ... while keeping an eye out for any potentially troublesome beefs.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 61st Annual Grammy Awards -- going down at the Staples Center Sunday night -- is covering the cost of hiring more than 50 officers to ensure everyone's safety at the event.

We're told there will also be extra fire inspectors and ambulances on hand in case of emergencies, and all in all ... it's spending about six figures for the added protection.

On top of that, our sources say ALL attendees -- regardless of celebrity status -- will be required to go through metal detectors to get in. And, even if a musician has their own bodyguard with a permit to carry a concealed weapon, their firearms won't be allowed inside -- cops only.

We're told Grammys personnel has also made police aware of any potential conflicts among the talent. We didn't get examples, but in a year where Cardi B threw a shoe at Nicki Minaj ... it's good to keep an eye out.

Of course, there's also recent beef between Chris Brown and Offset, but no word if they'll both be there.

Our sources add no threats have been reported -- the increased security measures at the Grammys are simply to make sure everyone has a good time ... and nobody gets hurt.