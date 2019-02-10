Meek Mill's Rolls-Royce Phantom Gets in Accident at L.A. Nightclub

Meek Mill An Uber Rolled into My Rolls!!!

Meek Mill had an expensive Saturday night after his Rolls-Royce Phantom got nailed in a crash with an Uber.

Meek was rolling up to Delilah in WeHo at around 1:30 AM Sunday, riding shotgun when the Rolls pulled up to the curb. We're told it was moving forward slowly as the black SUV was in reverse and the cars hit. It's gonna be an expensive proposition ... a fender replacement on a $450,000 whip costs a fortune.

Someone called the cops, info was exchanged and no one was ticketed.

Here's the funny part ... the Uber driver didn't have a clue who Meek was.

And, speaking of Meek ... we asked about 21 Savage because there are parallels between Meek's case and 21 ... but mum was the world.