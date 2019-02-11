J Lo's Motown Tribute 'Haters Can't Help Themselves' ... Says Whitney Houston's Sis

Jennifer Lopez Rocked Grammy Motown Tribute, Say Tyler Perry & Pat Houston

Jennifer Lopez hit it outta the park with her Motown tribute at the Grammys ... and anyone who disagrees is missing the point about music and race ... so says Whitney Houston's sister-in-law.

We got Pat Houston out Monday morning at LAX and got her take on the criticism J Lo faced before, during and after she honored Motown ... in the middle of Black History Month.

J Lo, of course, is of Puerto Rican descent and the Internet's been teeing off on her and the Grammys -- but Pat has a different view, which is ... there is NO color when it comes to music.

Many, many Motown fans disagree, saying things like ... "Sorry everyone, but I agree. She's a great performer, but they should have chosen someone else. No doubt Latinos would be upset if they had a black soul singer doing a tribute to Latin music."

As you know ... J Lo hit the stage with Motown legend Smokey Robinson and Ne-Yo. Houston's not the only one supporting her -- Tyler Perry admits he was skeptical, but adds J Lo won him over.

I have to say I was on the fence about @JLo doing the Motown tribute, not bc she isn’t black but because those are hard songs to take on. Well she made me a believer! SHE KILLED IT!! I was so blown away. I’m so proud of her!! Music knows no color when it inspires. AWESOME JOB!! pic.twitter.com/rhOT1Xie0J — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) February 11, 2019

J Lo has said Motown producer Berry Gordy was thrilled she was involved in the tribute. Count Pat in that category too ... based on her rating for the night's most talked about performance.