High School Hoops Star Goes Dunk Wild In Championship Game!

High School Hoops Star Throws Down Ridiculous Dunks ... In Championship Game!

Wanna see the best high school dunker you've never heard of??

Good ... 'cause cameras captured Eric Gaines in a regional championship game this weekend -- and the dude can FLY!!!!

He's just 6'1", 140 pounds ... but 18-year-old Gaines took over for his Lithonia H.S. squad in a game in Georgia this weekend -- dunking on EVERYBODY.

Gaines threw down a few monster slams that woulda made Zion Williamson jealous ... even, at one point, cocking back a tomahawk that he slammed on some poor kid's head.

Bad news for Eric ... Lithonia still lost the regional championship game he was playing in, 61-59, in overtime.

Good news for Eric ... we're pretty sure you're gonna see him on a DI court sometime soon.

Gaines -- who's still a junior -- says he's got an offer from Georgia State ... but has been hearing from other schools like Georgia and Florida State as well.

Maybe Coach K himself gets involved, too, after seeing this????