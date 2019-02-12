High School Hoops Star Goes Dunk Wild In Championship Game!

Wanna see the best high school dunker you've never heard of??
Good ... 'cause cameras captured Eric Gaines in a regional championship game this weekend -- and the dude can FLY!!!!
He's just 6'1", 140 pounds ... but 18-year-old Gaines took over for his Lithonia H.S. squad in a game in Georgia this weekend -- dunking on EVERYBODY.
Gaines threw down a few monster slams that woulda made Zion Williamson jealous ... even, at one point, cocking back a tomahawk that he slammed on some poor kid's head.
Bad news for Eric ... Lithonia still lost the regional championship game he was playing in, 61-59, in overtime.
Good news for Eric ... we're pretty sure you're gonna see him on a DI court sometime soon.
Gaines -- who's still a junior -- says he's got an offer from Georgia State ... but has been hearing from other schools like Georgia and Florida State as well.
Maybe Coach K himself gets involved, too, after seeing this????