Terrell Davis Praises Elway for Joe Flacco Move 'You're Being Aggressive!'

Terrell Davis Praises John Elway for Joe Flacco Move, 'You're Being Aggressive!'

EXCLUSIVE

Broncos legend Terrell Davis says he's FIRED UP about John Elway's decision to bring Joe Flacco to Denver -- telling TMZ Sports, "I like the move because you're being aggressive."

The Hall of Famer -- who won 2 Super Bowls with Elway -- says he respects the fact that Elway isn't rolling the dice and betting the season on getting a quality QB in the draft.

Instead, Davis says Elway made a smart move in bringing in a guy with real Super Bowl experience and leadership ... the kinds of qualities that can change the culture of an organization.

Davis says it's clear Case Keenum wasn't the answer as QB in 2018 -- and TD says he's not convinced the 2019 NFL Draft class is "rich of young quarterbacks."

Davis also really likes Flacco's arm -- and says with the right coaching staff around him, he can lead the Broncos back to the promised land.

By the way, Davis says he learned about the move while visiting a children's hospital in Denver -- where he was donating a $10,000 check on behalf of his company, Alpha 1 Tax and Wealth.