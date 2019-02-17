Tekashi 6ix9ine Plea Deal Revealed Short Sentence, Witness Protection

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Plea Deal Revealed, Short Sentence, Witness Protection

Details of Tekashi 6ix9ine's plea deal are now public, and it looks like about the best deal he could get ... way less than even the minimum sentence for a boatload of crimes.

Tekashi was facing a MINIMUM of 47 years in prison and a maximum of life behind bars after pleading guilty to racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses, narcotics trafficking and other crimes.

As we reported, the rapper cooperated with the feds and even testified before the Grand Jury. The U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York agreed "not to prosecute [69] for the crimes set forth in Counts One through Nine." So, various crimes are off the books. In addition, prosecutors agreed not to go after 69 for crimes he told prosecutors about but have not yet been charged.

The plea deal also says, "It is understood that the defendant's cooperation is likely to reveal the activities of individuals and that witness protection may be required at a later date." It sounds like that may be necessary, because 69's testimony implicates hardened criminals accused of extremely violent crimes.

It's ultimately up to the judge to determine sentence ... but the prosecutors say if Tekashi keeps talking, he'll get a gigantic break ... "should the defendant successfully cooperate, the government agrees that it will file at the time of sentencing a motion ... for a sentence below any mandatory minimum."

It's unclear how much time prosecutors will ask for, but it appears the number of years may be in the teens ... maybe even less.