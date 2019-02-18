T.I. Halts 'Family Hustle' Production After Sister Lands in Hospital

T.I. 'Family Hustle' Production Halted ... After Sister Lands in ICU

T.I. and Tiny have zero interest in filming "Family & Hustle" without one of their own ... so they've shut down production following a bad car crash involving the rapper's sister.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... T.I. and Tiny halted production Wednesday after learning the rapper's sister, Precious Harris, got in a serious car accident in Atlanta earlier that morning.

It's unclear what led to the car crash but here's what we know ... sources say Precious hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack. The 66-year-old -- who often appears on the show -- was taken to a hospital where she's now in ICU. Her exact condition is unknown.

Were told Tip and Tiny were devastated and decided it was best not to move forward until Precious pulled through. T.I.'s incredibly close to his sister and so is Tiny.

For Precious' 66th birthday bash last May, Tiny gave her a shout-out and said, "I hope you know how much u mean to me. Always been my road dawg. Love u much! Hope you enjoyed your day!!"

