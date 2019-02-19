Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85

Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld Dead at 85

The fashion world is mourning after legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld's death Tuesday in Paris.

Lagerfeld died in a Parisian hospital ... according to Chanel, where he served as creative director. He was reportedly admitted on Monday night. No cause of death has been released, but there'd been a buzz about his health since he missed 2 Chanel shows last month.

He'd appeared on the runway at the end of every Chanel event since joining the fashion house in 1983. At the close of one of the January shows in Paris, the announcer wished Karl a quick recovery.

German-born Lagerfeld, who previously worked for Fendi, was the toast of the fashion world for decades ... commonly seen rocking his trademark shades at Chanel shows.

He worked closely with modeling legends like Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer -- and more recently, brought Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Keira Knightley into the Chanel fold.

Lagerfeld was 85.

RIP.