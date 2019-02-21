Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Reach Temporary Custody Deal

Tisha Campbell & Duane Martin Reach Temporary Custody Deal ... Starbucks for Child Handoffs

Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin have finally come to terms -- at least temporarily -- on how they'll handle exchanges of their kids ... a promising sign in their nasty divorce.

The exes filed new docs, obtained by TMZ, saying they've agreed to joint custody of their kids and detailing how they're gonna handle drop-offs. They're ditching the neutral police station meetup they'd previously used, and doing it at Starbucks now.

Per their agreement, Tisha and Duane say exchanges of their two children will now take place by either dropping them off at school, or at a specific Starbucks in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley. There won't be any face time between the parents though.

For a Starbucks drop-off, Tisha and Duane say that one parent will be inside while the other remains in the car as the kids come in or out. They'll only text to assure the safe transfer of the children -- and when they do, they'll only communicate through a third-party app.

Their agreement requires each of them to respond to a text within 24 hours. If one parent is going to be absent during their custodial time, they have to give the other a heads-up.

While custody seems to finally be settled, the rest of their divorce continues.