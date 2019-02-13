Tisha Campbell's Hubby Denies DV Allegations ... Timing of This Stinks

Tisha Campbell's Estranged Husband Denies Domestic Abuse Claims

Tisha Campbell-Martin's estranged husband is vehemently denying allegations of abuse leveled by his ex -- and furthermore, he's pointing out what he calls fishy timing.

Duane Martin filed new legal docs responding to Tisha's temporary restraining order which she got last month. Duane calls all of Tisha's claims of physical abuse "fabricated" and "false."

You'll recall ... Tisha claims Duane once punched her in the chest with a closed fist, adding that he's allegedly abused her since the start of their marriage in '96.

Besides issuing a blanket denial, he points out her abuse claims never surfaced even after Tisha filed for divorce in February 2018. He says she's only coming out with these claims now to give her leverage in their pending custody case.

As you might know ... Tisha and Duane are in the middle of a bitter divorce, and claims of bad parenting have been fired off by both sides.

In the docs, Duane says Tisha has filed two police reports over the past year to claim past alleged abuse -- but that she wasn't able to provide any real evidence, and that's why the L.A. City's Attorney's Office declined to file charges.

Duane wants the restraining order vacated, because he says she's just made up a bogus story. Duane's attorney, Michael Goldstein, tells TMZ ... "Duane has attempted to remain silent on this issue out of respect for his family and, most importantly, his children’s well-being."