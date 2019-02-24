Farrah Abraham Sued You Backdoored Us On $101k in Store Rent!!!

Farrah Abraham Sued for Skipping Out on $101k in Store Rent

Farrah Abraham's got beef in Texas, but we ain't talking brisket -- she's getting sued for breaking a couple of leases and skipping out on more than $100k in rent.

The company that runs the Oaks at Lakeway Mall in Travis County says Farrah signed two 5-year leases in 2016 for her F&S by Farrah and Sophia Laurent Boutique. Biz was not good, though ... in docs, obtained by TMZ, the mall says Farrah closed her doors in September 2018, and stopped paying rent.

Obviously, that pissed off the mall, and according to the suit ... they fired off a notice for Farrah to pay up. In docs, the Oaks at Lakeway says an attorney repping Farrah's boutique responded that they have "no intentions on making any further payments under the lease agreement."

Translation: kick rocks.

Now, it's true it's Farrah's company that signed the leases ... however, the mall points out Farrah is the guarantor. So, she's on the hook as far as the mall's concerned.

The landlord says Farrah's in the hole for at least $101,212.50 ... and they're not about to let her slip out the backdoor without paying.

For her part, Farrah's under the impression everything was squared away last October when the mall kept her deposit.