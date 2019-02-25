Karl-Anthony Towns 'Blessed to Be Alive' After Car Accident

Karl-Anthony Towns Blessed to Be Alive ... After 'Life-Threatening' Car Accident

Karl-Anthony Towns says he had a "5 percent chance of surviving" the scary car accident he was involved in last week ... and he's "blessed to be alive" and mostly uninjured.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star was heading to the Minneapolis airport for the team's trip to New York last Thursday ... when the car KAT was traveling in was hit by a semitruck traveling at 45 miles per hour.

Towns -- who missed the Wolves' past 2 games as a part of being in concussion protocol -- gave details on the accident at practice on Monday ... saying he knows it could have been MUCH worse.

"I'd say I had a 5 percent chance of making it out alive," KAT says, "I hit the 5 percent mark. I'd say 4 percent was to be seriously injured and 1 percent was to be minorly injured ... and I came out in the 1 percent."

No word on who was behind the wheel, but Towns -- who was also traveling with the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach -- was NOT driving.

"In all honesty, I probably should not have made it out like I did."

KAT didn't suffer any major injuries from the crash ... but he missed the first 2 games of his career ... ending his games played streak at 303.

"I'm just glad everyone's safe from the accident. Everyone's alive."