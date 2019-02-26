Roman Reigns Leukemia in Remission!!!

Roman Reigns Announces Leukemia in Remission on Monday Night 'Raw'

Breaking News

Roman Reigns just gave cancer the Superman punch ... 'cause the WWE Superstar announced his leukemia is in remission!!

Last October, the 33-year-old -- who was originally diagnosed with leukemia in 2008 -- gave up his universal title and walked away from the ring to focus on his battle with cancer.

RR returned to Monday Night 'Raw' last night to officially announce the great news ... saying "THE BIG DOG IS BACK!!!"

"I said I was going to swing for the fences ... We did better than that, y'all," Roman said to a bunch of fans shouting his name in support.

"We didn't just swing for the fences. We hit a home run. So when I tell you this, I'm so grateful and so humbled and so honored to announce this ... The good news is, I'm in remission, y'all!!"

Reigns says he intends to use his platform to raise awareness for those dealing with similar diseases ... but also hinted at making a full return at a later date.

It wasn't just an announcement night for Reigns ... he also got in on the action -- saving Dean Ambrose from a 4-on-1 attack!!

"I said it before, I'm gonna say it a lot ... thank you," Reigns said after Raw. "I didn't really get a chance, 'cause I'm not gonna lie, I was nervous. It was overwhelming just to hear the response ... they actually cheered me, crazy."