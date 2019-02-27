Travis Scott, Cardi B Headline New Palms Club KAOS

Travis Scott, Cardi B Opening Lineup Headliners ... For New Vegas Nightclub

Travis Scott and Cardi B are giving you another reason to visit Sin City ... because they're headlining the insane opening lineup for a new nightclub at the Palms Casino!!!

The first weekend in April is looking like a music festival in Vegas, to ring in the new KAOS dayclub and nightclub at the Palms ... with Alicia Keys, Skrillex, G-Eazy, Kaskade and J Balvin helping TS and CB get the party started.

It all kicks off Friday, April 5, with an intimate performance by Alicia Keys inside the Pearl Concert Theatre ... followed by Travis Scott and Skrillex in the first-ever concert at KAOS nightclub.

Cardi B, G-Eazy and J Balvin keep it moving Saturday night ... and you know it's gonna be a #SundayFunday with Kaskade and Vice rounding things out.

The only thing bigger than the music acts might be the dance floor ... because we're told KAOS features a 73,000 square foot dayclub and a 29,000 square foot nightclub.

Party people, assemble!!!