John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Didn't Need Cohen to Confirm Trump's a Racist

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen want to test Donald Trump's theory that there will be riots in the street if he loses the 2020 election.

We got John and Chrissy Wednesday night in Bev Hills leaving Madeo, and asked what they made of Michael Cohen saying Trump once told him black people would never vote for him because they're too stupid -- among other incredibly racist things. JL & CT didn't bat an eye.

According to John, it's been well-established Trump doesn't like African-Americans and exhibits racist tendencies time and again.

BTW ... we ask Chrissy about Jordyn Woods' upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show. She says NDAs are a beautiful thing if used right ... time will tell soon enough.