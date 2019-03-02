Push to Remove Priyanka Chopra from UNICEF After Tweet About Pakistan-India

Priyanka Chopra Tweet About India-Pakistan Conflict Prompts Online Petition to UNICEF

The authors of an online petition think Priyanka Chopra's not acting like a Goodwill Ambassador because she seemingly took sides in the recent clash between nuclear powers, India and Pakistan.

The online petition calls for UNICEF to remove Priyanka from her ambassadorship due to a tweet she posted earlier this week. The actress tweeted a Hindu phrase that translates to "Long live India" on Tuesday ... the same day Indian fighter jets bombed a militant training camp in Pakistan. Pakistan later shot down an Indian plane and captured its pilot.

Now, obviously, Priyanka was born and raised in India -- she's arguably the country's biggest celebrity. And it's well known several generations of her family served in India's armed forces.

Still, the petition calls for her to remain neutral, reading in part ... "War between two nuclear powers can only lead to destruction & death. As goodwill ambassador of UNICEF, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to stay neutral & peaceful but her tweet in favour of Indian arm forces after they invaded Pakistan airspace shows otherwise. She doesn’t deserve this title anymore."

Worth noting ... the petition was started in Pakistan and makes no mention of the Pakistan-based militant group. It currently has a couple thousand signatures. UNICEF isn't commenting, and we've reached out to Priyanka's rep ... but no word back yet.

Violent clashes between Indian and Pakistani forces began 2 weeks ago when a suicide car bomb killed 40 Indian troops. A Pakistani militant group claimed responsibility.

Priyanka's made no other public comment. In fact, it's been business as usual -- she and husband Nick Jonas flew back to India earlier this week.

Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back.. ❤️🇮🇳💋 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/PSnbx9msTn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 26, 2019

A couple days later, the Jonas Bros. debuted their new music vid, "Sucker," featuring their significant others ... Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.