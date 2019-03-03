Teyana Taylor Keeping That Same Fine Energy in Miami

Teyana Taylor Rocks Leopard Print Sheer Thong Bodysuit in Miami

Teyana Taylor was right when she said you're gonna love her -- 'cause there's not much else you can do when she shows up to the beach wearing this little get-up.

The G.O.O.D. Music singer was out in Miami with her daughter Saturday, where she hit up a beach wearing a sheer leopard print bodysuit without much coverage around back. It's kinda hard to see, but Teyana's got a tattoo of a national flag on her right cheek.

Mexico? Italy? It's not exactly clear ... but we're happy to take our time to figure it out.

BTW ... no sign of her husband, Iman Shumpert, here. The Houston Rockets -- who recently acquired him in a trade -- were in town this past week to play the Heat, but it looks like Teyana was out here by herself with their kid for some quality mother-daughter time.

Don't worry, Iman ... she represented the family well. Always does.