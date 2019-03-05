'School of Rock' Kid Guitarist Facing 4 Felonies Over Stolen Guitars

'School Of Rock' Star Facing 4 Felonies ... Over Stolen Guitars

"School of Rock" star Joey Gaydos Jr. is rocking a seriously sad tune ... about stealing guitars, or at least about getting busted for jacking 'em.

Joey, who played lead guitarist Zack, in Jack Black's fictional school band, is facing felony charges in Florida for larceny and grand theft ... after cops busted him 4 times in the last 5 weeks for allegedly stealing guitars and an amplifier.

According to cops, Joey is making a bad habit of walking into stores, asking to test guitars, walking out with the instrument without paying ... and then unloading them at pawn shops.

Police say Joey's string of heists began early this year ... when he allegedly nabbed a blue Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy valued at $800, a black Fender Stratocaster worth $699, and a Gibson Les Paul gold top with a $1,900 price tag.

Zack Attack's got expensive taste!!!

Of course, every good electric guitar needs a kickass amp ... so naturally, he also got busted for stealing a Fender Stratocaster amplifier.

According to cops, Joey confessed and blamed a drug problem. However, in court he entered not guilty pleas for the guitars. He's yet to give a plea in the amp case.