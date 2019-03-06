Mike Trout Signed Rookie Card ... Fetches $186,000 At Auction!!!

Exclusive Details

Mike Trout has officially reached legendary status ... 'cause after just 8 seasons in the MLB -- his rookie card just sold for an INSANE $186,000!!!

Okay ... it ain't just your average rookie card -- it's signed AND numbered to only 25 ... but that price puts the Trout RC in ultra-rare air.

Consider this ... a Michael Jordan autographed JERSEY card only sold for $95,000 last year -- while a WILT CHAMBERLAIN rookie card fetched just $60,000.

And, if you really want perspective on how insane that price is for Trout's card ... a similar Tom Brady autographed RC famously just sold for $400,000 -- AND HE'S THE G.O.A.T.!!!

So, what makes this card so special? Well, Trout has been absurd through 8 MLB seasons so far ... batting .307 with 240 home runs and 189 steals.

But, the card is graded out at a 9.5 (out of 10) with a perfect 10 surface and perfect 10 corners ... according to Goldin Auctions.

The craziest part of the auction? We're told the same Trout card sold for just $50,000 a little over a year ago ... and just $13,000 back in April 2016!!!

Good news for everyone ... there are 24 more of these Trout cards still out in existence -- which means it's time to get Mom to search through that childhood collection one more time!!!