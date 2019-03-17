Conor McGregor Rousing Locker Room Pep Talk ... Celebrates St. Patty's Day Boston Strong

Conor McGregor Drops Ceremonial Puck At Bruins Game after Rousing Pep Talk

Conor McGregor provided inspiration to the Boston Bruins by giving a thunderous pep talk before Saturday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets ... kinda surprising given his felony robbery arrest just days before.

Conor was the guest of honor at TD Garden ... check out his roaring speech to the Bruins in the locker room.

The crowd went crazy when Conor came out for a ceremonial puck drop.

During the game, he went crazy with fans and went back into the locker room to congratulate the Bruins on their win.

Earlier in the day, Conor was in Chicago leading the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

As we reported, Conor was arrested for robbery/strong-arm and criminal mischief over $1,000 in Miami Monday morning for smashing a fan's cellphone and then taking it.

The fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, is suing Conor, claiming battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

He's also in a dicey situation because a violent felony is grounds for deportation, although we've heard nothing from ICE ... at least so far.