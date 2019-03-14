Conor McGregor Sued By Cell Phone Attack Victim ... Assault and Battery

Conor McGregor Sued By Cell Phone Attack Victim for Assault and Battery

In the least shocking news of the day, Conor McGregor has officially been sued by the man who claims the UFC star smashed and stole his cell phone.

22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak filed his suit in Miami-Dade County on Thursday -- claiming battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Abdirzak is seeking unspecified damages north of $15,000.

As we previously reported, McGregor was arrested Monday for the incident, which took place while he was leaving the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami.

Abdirzak told TMZ he did NOTHING to provoke McGregor and was shocked when the 30-year-old snatched his phone, threw it on the ground and stomped on it twice.

TMZ Sports obtained footage of the altercation -- you can see and hear Conor putting his foot down on the phone while Abdirzak is being restrained by unidentified men.

Abdirzak appeared on "TMZ Live" on Thursday morning and said he hadn't decided if he was going to sue, insisting he just wants "justice."

On the criminal side, Conor is facing 2 felony charges -- one of which carries a 15-year prison sentence if convicted.