Prince Charles and Camilla Hit the Beach in Barbados

Prince Charles is getting in on the spring break action ... splashing around on a Caribbean beach with his bae.

The Prince and Camilla are busting out their swimwear for some fun on the island of Barbados. Gotta give props to the 70-year-old for rocking some seriously trendy floral trunks. Go ahead ... soak it in. We don't get to see Chuck in board shorts that often.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are on a 12-day tour of the Caribbean. After getting some Royal business out of the way, Charles and Camilla hit the sand Monday -- armed with a ton of sunscreen, we hope.

Note to the Prince ... this would be a perfect time to follow your mom's lead and do it for the Gram!!!