Cuba Gooding Jr. Partying at a Spring Break Pool Party in Miami Beach

Cuba Gooding Jr. is living proof you don't need to be a college student to go absolutely nuts on spring break ... because he's wilding out at a pool party in Miami Beach.

Cuba is just like most college kids -- except for the fact he's 51 -- hitting up Florida to soak up the sun and down some cold bevs ... and ya gotta see him busting out dance moves in the shallow end!

Cuba is a one-man wrecking crew on the impromptu dance floor ... no hot ladies or friends needed.

Props to Cuba for trying to make double-fisting empty cups look cool ... someone get this man another round!!!

Spring break forever!!!