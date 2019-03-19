'Ray Donovan' Star Pooch Hall Strikes Plea Deal in DUI, Child Abuse Case

'Ray Donovan' Star Pooch Hall Plea Deal in DUI, Child Abuse Case

"Ray Donovan" star Marion "Pooch" Hall will not do any jail time for his alarming DUI ... which ended with him wrecking his car while his baby was in the back seat.

Hall struck a deal with prosecutors -- he entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor DUI and to child endangerment. For the DUI his sentence is 3 years probation and a 3-month alcohol program.

TMZ broke the story ... Hall was charged with felony child abuse and DUI back in October after a witness saw him driving with his toddler in his lap and holding the steering wheel. He blew a .25 ... more than 3 times the legal limit.

He eventually swerved off and smashed into a parked car. One eyewitness said he saw the child crying in the front seat and saw the car seat laying among the junk in the backseat. The car seat was not installed.

Still, he won't do any time for the child endangerment. The deal calls for Hall to complete a one-year parenting class, and if he does ... the charge will be dismissed.

This didn't appear to be an isolated incident.

Pooch put his kids in danger when he recorded himself while behind the wheel ... showing one of his sons on video standing in the back seat and clearly not wearing a seatbelt.