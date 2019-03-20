Madame Tussauds No MJ Meltdown in Wake of 'Neverland'

Michael Jackson's Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds are Not Going Anywhere

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Jackson's wax figures at Madame Tussauds locations around the globe are NOT getting the #MuteMichaelJackson treatment ... despite renewed public outrage due to "Leaving Neverland."

A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds tells TMZ ... "The figures on display at Madame Tussauds reflect profiles that have had an impact on popular culture and that visitors expect to see. Michael Jackson has been and is currently a feature of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world."

The spokesperson added, "We regularly monitor our choice of figures on display based on external events and visitor feedback. It will be kept on display for the foreseeable future."

As you know, HBO's doc, "Leaving Neverland," triggered an outcry to drop MJ's music. Some followed suit -- including Drake and "The Simpsons" ... though not everyone agrees with that sentiment.

The documentary's had more serious ramifications ... like Paris Jackson attempting suicide due, in large part, to the fallout from 'Neverland.'

However, she seemed okay Tuesday night as she spent time with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin.