Paris Jackson Everything's Okay ... Time for Some Laughs

Paris Jackson Says Everything's Okay While Heading Into Comedy Show

EXCLUSIVE

Paris Jackson's had a turbulent week, but despite a suicide scare and family strife ... she's still in the mood for comedy.

We got Michael Jackson's daughter outside Largo in L.A. Tuesday night dressed like someone ready to have some fun. She's with her BF, Gabriel Glenn, and doesn't talk much ... other than saying everything's going okay.

As for her headwear -- Paris was on her way into the club to check out Macaulay Culkin's "Bunny Ears" podcast ... with special guest "Weird Al" Yancovic. As you know, Culkin was close with Paris' father and is Paris' Godfather ... hopefully, his show provided some levity for her.

We broke the story ... Paris was hospitalized Saturday after attempting suicide, which we're told was triggered by the fallout from "Leaving Neverland." Those close to her are encouraging her to go to rehab, but our sources say she's refusing.

they didn’t get the crazy reaction they wanted from the doc, and a chill, mellow reaction doesn’t sell stories so why not lie and create a story that does sell ? pathetic — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 20, 2019

Paris also took a shot at the idea she reacted so strongly to the HBO documentary on Twitter late Tuesday night, implying it's a made-up story full of lies.