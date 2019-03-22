Chris Johnson Launches Supplement Line, Wanna Run Like Me?!

You'll never run as fast as Chris Johnson ... but you can take what he takes before working out, 'cause the ex-NFL superstar is launching his own supplement line.
TMZ Sports talked to CJ2K -- who retired from football after the 2017 season -- about getting into the MULTI-BILLION dollar supplement industry ... a biz he's dreamed of being in since he was a teenager.
"When I first got to college, I was 150 pounds and I was a smaller guy," Johnson says.
"It was always something I was trying to, some type of supplement or something I was trying to get so I could gain weight and get bigger like the rest of the guys."
"So, I was like, one day I'm gonna come out with my own supplement."
Yeah, Chris ... the guy who ran a 4.24-second, 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and went on to become a 3-time Pro Bowler who made 1st team All-Pro, won Offensive Player of the Year in 2009, and rushed for over 2,000 yards in a single season (he's 1 of only 7 guys to accomplish that feat) -- wasn't always a physical specimen.
Johnson Performance Supplements launches April 1 ... and Chris says the brand will feature a bunch of dope products including a pre-workout shake.
It's not only about working out ... Chris says he's also got products that have helped him with his memory.
So, even if you don't run a blazing 4.24 ... ya might be less forgetful.
Chris Johnson's advice to beat his record 40-time: "Run fast." https://t.co/PMwoW4Kju8— SportsNation (@SportsNation) February 24, 2016