Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy Calls L.A. Kings Game, It's Kind of a Big Deal

What does Ron Burgundy love more than scotch?? HOCKEY!! ... and it turns out Will Ferrell's classic "Anchorman" character is a damn good color commentator for the L.A. Kings!!
The legendary news anchor made a special appearance at the Kings vs. San Jose Sharks game on Thursday ... and, of course, we're in a glass case of emotion over it.
The highlights range from shading the Sharks for never winning the Stanley Cup to chugging Molson beers before the game. It's all hilarious.
"I once saw Jeff Carter with his shirt off in the locker room ... he's got the goods."
"Cleared by the Kings! Take that, San Jose!! Zero Stanley Cups. ZERO Stanley Cups for the San Jose Sharks!!"
"Shot on goal, he scores!! Put that baby to bed without a diaper."
Bonus -- Burgundy and a burrito had a steamin' hot makeout sesh on the kiss cam. Seriously, just watch the vid and laugh your ass off.
Burgundy ended up being a good luck charm for the Kings ... they beat the Sharks 4-2.
No offense to the usual crew ... but we're sure NOBODY would be against seeing this happen more often.