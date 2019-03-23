Jets' Jamison Crowder Predicts Monster Season After Le'Veon Bell Signing

Jets' Jamison Crowder I'm Going To Have A Huge Year ... 'Cause Of Le'Veon Bell!!!

Le'Veon Bell is going to help Jamison Crowder have a MONSTER season ... so says the wide receiver himself, who tells TMZ Sports he's going to be open A LOT 'cause of the RB.

"He's going to definitely draw a lot of attention," Crowder says ... "He helps open it up for guys like myself."

Of course, New York went crazy in free agency this month ... signing a bunch of good players to huge-money deals, including Jamison and Le'Veon.

But, Crowder seems most excited for the Bell deal ... telling us, Le'Veon is so good out of the backfield -- there's going to be A LOT of space for him to work in the secondary now.

"I'm just excited to play alongside a guy like Le'Veon Bell."

Crowder ain't kiddin' ... Le'Veon's been a BEAST in the passing game -- and did help open things up for guys like Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster when he last suited up for Pittsburgh.

Jamison's takin' note ... and is predicting not only a big season for himself -- but others in the receiving corps too!!!

