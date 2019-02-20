Le'Veon Bell Channels Martin Luther King to Celebrate Leaving Steelers

Le'Veon Bell just compared NFL free agency to the civil rights movement -- using Martin Luther King's most famous quote to celebrate becoming "free at last."
Hours after Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert announced the team would not use a franchise or transition tag to force Bell to stay with the team, the disgruntled running back spoke out on Twitter.
"Free at last, Free at last, Thank God Almighty I am free at last."
Of course, the quote comes from MLK's legendary 1963 "I Have a Dream Speech" -- in which he imagines a future of racial equality.
Bell has been at odds with the Steelers for years -- claiming he has been wildly underpaid and unfairly treated by the team ... despite the fact he made $12 mil in 2017 and sat out in 2018, when he was supposed to make $14.5 mil.
Now, Bell will be a free agent and can sign with any team in the league.