Le'Veon Bell Throws Huge Album Release party after signing Jets Contract

Le'Veon Bell Huge Album Release party ... After New Jets Contract!!!

Le'Veon Bell just signed a $52.5 mil contract, but LB is still focused on his other career -- throwing an album release party in Miami, and TMZ Sports has the footage.

Bell hit up Rockwell Nightclub in Miami Beach Saturday to perform songs from his new rap album, "Life's a Gamble" -- and the place went crazy for him.

Among the songs he performed was "Free at Last" -- where he talks about his drama with the Pittsburg Steelers. One of the lyrics includes, "I'm gonna make them open up their safes. I'm just doin' what I gotta do to get me paid."

There's more ... many of the lyrics have to do with Bell's football career and how excited he was to leave the Steelers and sign with a new team. During the nightclub performance, Bell was wearing some big ass gold chains -- no doubt a result of getting a huge new contract in New York.

Of course, Bell just signed 4-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets. Bell has been rapping for years under the name rap name Juice. Despite his new deal, he's not about to put the mic down anytime soon.