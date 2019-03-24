Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Crash Kanye's Sunday Service ... Tyler, the Creator Too

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Attend Kanye's Sunday Service

Kanye West's Sunday Service seems to be drawing Hollywood types left and right ... seeing how Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the latest to pay a visit.

The recently engaged couple were spotted attending Ye's outdoor concert Sunday in Calabasas -- which also doubles as a church service of sorts. They were definitely dressed for the occasion ... Katy was decked out in a pink outfit that seemed perfect for Easter season, while Orlando went more caj with a jacket and jeans.

Tyler, the Creator was there too ... making a brief cameo on Kendall Jenner's Instagram Story. Oh, and Courtney Love showed up as well, BTW.

Speaking of the KarJenner brood -- the whole fam was out in force this week for Kanye's spiritual gathering. Khloe, Kourtney and her kids and, of course, Kim K and her children were all in attendance too. No sign of Kylie among the flock though.

The new celeb sightings follow DMX's appearance last week, when he gave the "morning prayer" to kick off the service -- which has been running weekly since at least January.

Maybe this will be a thing going forward -- a who's who on Sunday in the name of God. We can only pray ...