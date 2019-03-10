Chance the Rapper Marries Longtime GF in Star-Studded Ceremony

Chance the Rapper became Chance the Groom this weekend, 'cause he married his longtime girlfriend and mother of his child in a ceremony that was filled with celebs.
The Chicago MC tied the knot Saturday with Kristen Corley in a relatively small gathering at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, CA. According to reports, about 150 guests were in attendance ... including stars like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle. Chance and Kristen have one daughter together, 3-year-old Kensli.
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne _____________________________ #TSRExclusive: #Roommates, it looks like #ChanceTheRapper is now Chance the husband! We have exclusive pictures of Chance getting hitched this weekend to his longtime girlfriend #KristenCorley in a private, outdoor ceremony surrounded by white roses! The wedding took place in Newport, CA where a few of Chance’s famous friends like #DaveChapelle, #Kim and #KanyeWest were in attendance. ______________________________ The lovebirds have known each other since they were 9 years old and share a beautiful daughter #Kensli, who was sitting front row to watch her parents jump the broom! Congrats to the pair! 🙌🏽❤️❤️ (📸: Splash News/Backgrid)
The Shade Room got photos of the wedding, and you can see it was a gorgeous affair, with Chance opting for a white tux. You can also see Kim, Ye and Dave looking sharp for their good pal.
Apparently, Chance and Kristen got legally married back in December ... but held off on an official ceremony until now. Congrats to the happy couple!!!