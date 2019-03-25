Hollywood Undead Frontman Thank God, Myspace Lost Our Early Stuff ... But It's Still Not Cool

Hollywood Undead Frontman Feels Bad for Artists Who Lost Myspace Tracks

EXCLUSIVE

Add Johnny 3 Tears -- singer and bassist of Hollywood Undead -- to the list of musicians relieved their old songs have been wiped from Myspace ... but he feels bad for other artists ... and Tom.

The rocker tells TMZ ... the old social media network's massive screwup -- it deleted roughly 53 MILLION music files uploaded from 2003-15 -- was actually a good thing for his band, but it sucks for artists who lost songs important to them.

Johnny also has his doubts the Myspace blunder was completely on accident, and echoes a tech blogger's theory it was a cost-saving measure.

I'm deeply skeptical this was an accident. Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than "we can't be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s." — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) March 18, 2019

3 Tears tells us his old buddy, Tom, the co-founder of Myspace, wouldn't have tolerated this ... and it tells a sad tale of the company's downfall.

As we told you, another rock star -- Mike Hranica from The Devil Wears Prada -- is pretty much in the same boat as Johnny in regards to Myspace ... but doesn't have the same sympathy for those who lost their material.