Natalie Portman's Alleged Stalker Charged for Violating Restraining Order

Natalie Portman's alleged stalker is now facing new charges after his latest arrest outside her Los Angeles home -- and unlike his past incidents, this one could earn him a stay in county jail.

The L.A. City Attorney tells TMZ ... the man arrested outside of Portman's home has been charged with violating the protective order she had against him, and also for trespassing.

We broke the story ... the actress called cops Tuesday afternoon when she noticed him poking around outside her property. Police rolled up within minutes and arrested him.

The man -- who cops say claims he's the movie character from "John Wick" -- has been caught outside Natalie's home multiple times. We're told he tried to gain access to Portman's property back in January, cops showed up and he was placed on a psychiatric hold.

If he's convicted for violating the restraining order, he could be looking at up to one year in L.A. County Jail.